Holy cluck! You can now get KFC delivered to your door

First we had the news that McDonald’s is planning a delivery rollout across London in the very near future. And now this fast food fiends: KFC is coming direct to your doors, as the ‘finger lickin’ chicken’ chain has partnered with food delivery platform Just Eat.

Hangovers will never be the same again, as 30 London KFC branches have signed up to share their grub through the website and app, meaning customers can now have the likes of ‘Popcorn Chicken’ and big, fat sharing (yeah, right) buckets of wings with them at the click of a button.

Much of London is covered for delivery by this clucking good move. Check here to see if your ‘hood/couch is covered.

