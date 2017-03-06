Hot dawg! Meat Liquor is launching a dog-themed food and drink menu

Yes, you read that right. And no, it doesn't mean you'll be served dog meat, or served by dogs, or that the menu will be for dogs rather than people. Instead, you'll get to chow down on a new hot dog menu and £1 from the sale of your meal will be donated to a local canine charity.

If your ears pricked up at reading the words 'hot dog' and you're also an animal lover, you'll want to get down to a Meat Liquor branch between March 6 and May 1, when you can order The Littlest Hobo – a smoked beef sausage topped with beer cheese sauce, onions and ketchup – and wash it down with a St Bernard, a brandy concoction that arrives in a barrel with cherry liqueur, sugar, lemon and apple juice. The animal charities that will benefit include Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Finally, you can do some good just by indulging in fast food and booze.

But enough about the menu. Here's what you really want – cute pictures of dogs and cocktails.

The new hot dog menu launches in Meatliquor restaurants across London, Bristol, Brighton and Leeds from March 6 to May 1.

