House of Peroni is back with a host of arty Italian cocktails

Dolce vita drinking comes to east London this week, as House of Peroni makes another comeback. The pop-up that is very much about drinking the good old Italian way returns to Shoreditch tomorrow for nine days of Italy-themed fun. And while the House’s main space will be styled like a fruity Italian market, it’s the secretive drinking den that has caught our eye.

Stumble upon a hidden door and you’ll find a secret bar where tip-top bar star Simone Caporale will be making cocktail creations. They’re keeping schtum about what else is in store behind that special door, but Caporale was one of the master mixologists behind the bar at the Langham’s Artesian at a time when it was consistently known as the World’s Best Bar. So we're banking on pretty impressive drinks.

Away from the secrets, you can try cocktails dreamt up by more of London’s finest bar talent at the ‘Citrus Bar’. That includes a Bergamot Tramonto made by Mia Johansson from Swift, the bar that picked up the award for Best New Bar at this year’s Time Out London Bar Awards. So say salute to the week ahead.

House of Peroni is at N&C Showrooms, 3-10 Shoreditch High St, E1 6PG, from Thu Oct 5 to Sun Oct 8, and Wed Oct 11 to Sun Oct 15. Entry is free.

