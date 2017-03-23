How hero Londoners reacted during the Westminster attack

London was shaken yesterday after a terrorist attack in Westminster, where two members of the public and a police officer were killed. The attacker drove a car across Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring around 40 people, before crashing the car into the railings outside Parliament and stabbing a police officer. The attacker was then shot dead by police.

It was a sad day for the city – and many Londoners showed bravery and courage in the face of these terrible events.

PC Keith Palmer confronted the attacker as he approached Parliament. Palmer, who was unarmed, was fatally stabbed. Speaking at the House of Commons this morning, PM Theresa May paid tribute to Palmer, saying: ’He was every inch a hero, and his actions will never be forgotten.‘

Foreign Office minister and Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, a former soldier whose brother was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing, tried to save PC Palmer after he was stabbed, giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Members of the public rushed to help the victims on Westminster Bridge, while doctors and nurses were seen running from St Thomas’s Hospital nearby to provide medical care to those injured in the attack.

Today, Londoners’ thoughts are with the victims and their families, as we all stand strong together.

Sadiq Khan has released a statement about the attacks, saying: ’Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism‘.

The mayor has organised a candlelit vigil for the victims, which will take place in Trafalgar Square at 6pm this evening.

And if you want to support the London Air Ambulance – who attended the attack yesterday, pitching in to fly the victims to further out London hospitals – you can do so here. They are entirely funded by donations, so spare some cash if you can.

Photo: Davoud D/Flickr