In pictures: Kew Gardens’ incredible Christmas lights are back

Christmas has officially arrived at Kew Gardens. The horticultural hotspot opened its doors after dark last night to give us a preview of its annual festive trail of pretty lights, glowing orbs and musical displays.
The verdict: Christmas at Kew is as pretty as ever.
There are tuneful trees singing Christmas songs.
A magical bridge across a lake, made up of moving multicoloured lights.
Hypnotising glowing balls, which move in time to a festive song.
A fiery flame garden.
A ever-so-slightly political lit-up wishing tree.
And the Palm House transformed for an enchanting audio-visual performance.
As well as loads of festive photo ops, obvs.
You’re going to be seeing a whole lot of pictures just like these on your feeds.
Christmas at Kew is open from today until January 1 2018.
