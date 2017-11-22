  • Blog
In pictures: Kew Gardens’ incredible Christmas lights are back

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday November 22 2017, 12:00pm

Christmas has officially arrived at Kew Gardens. The horticultural hotspot opened its doors after dark last night to give us a preview of its annual festive trail of pretty lights, glowing orbs and musical displays. 

#christmasatkew #magical #fairytale #christmas #christmasspirit #fairylights #kewgardens

A post shared by Anna McNay (@annamcnay) on

The verdict: Christmas at Kew is as pretty as ever. 

Amazing lights @kewgardens #kewgardens #christmasatkew #christmas #xmaslights #nofilter #lights

A post shared by Laura (@alittlequirk) on

There are tuneful trees singing Christmas songs. 

The trees are singing ...🌲 🎤 #christmasatkew

A post shared by Emma Flanagan (@emmapflanagan) on

A magical bridge across a lake, made up of moving multicoloured lights. 

Follow her down to a bridge by a fountain...#christmasatkew #kewgardens

A post shared by Jo Maxwell (@jojomaxg) on

Hypnotising glowing balls, which move in time to a festive song. 

Festive light appreciation ✨

A post shared by Ellie Walker-Arnott (@elliejwa) on

A fiery flame garden. 

A ever-so-slightly political lit-up wishing tree. 

The Wishing Tree @kewgardens #christmasatkew

A post shared by Michelle Jana Chan (@michellejchan) on

And the Palm House transformed for an enchanting audio-visual performance. 

As well as loads of festive photo ops, obvs. 

K I S S I N G 💋 #ChristmasAtKew #ChristmasIsHere 🎄

A post shared by suzannahLramsdale (@suzannahlramsdale) on

You’re going to be seeing a whole lot of pictures just like these on your feeds. 

Christmas at Kew is open from today until January 1 2018. 

Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is Digital Editor for Time Out London, a north Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

