In pictures: Kew Gardens’ incredible Christmas lights are back

Christmas has officially arrived at Kew Gardens. The horticultural hotspot opened its doors after dark last night to give us a preview of its annual festive trail of pretty lights, glowing orbs and musical displays.

#christmasatkew #magical #fairytale #christmas #christmasspirit #fairylights #kewgardens A post shared by Anna McNay (@annamcnay) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:46am PST

The verdict: Christmas at Kew is as pretty as ever.

Amazing lights @kewgardens #kewgardens #christmasatkew #christmas #xmaslights #nofilter #lights A post shared by Laura (@alittlequirk) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

There are tuneful trees singing Christmas songs.

The trees are singing ...🌲 🎤 #christmasatkew A post shared by Emma Flanagan (@emmapflanagan) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

A magical bridge across a lake, made up of moving multicoloured lights.

Follow her down to a bridge by a fountain...#christmasatkew #kewgardens A post shared by Jo Maxwell (@jojomaxg) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Hypnotising glowing balls, which move in time to a festive song.

Festive light appreciation ✨ A post shared by Ellie Walker-Arnott (@elliejwa) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

A fiery flame garden.

As twilight falls, the magic begins. The Christmas installations at Kew is amazing. This year’s trail is the longest to date. #christmasatkew A post shared by Michelle Zhang (@michelle_in_wonderlondon) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

A ever-so-slightly political lit-up wishing tree.

The Wishing Tree @kewgardens #christmasatkew A post shared by Michelle Jana Chan (@michellejchan) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

And the Palm House transformed for an enchanting audio-visual performance.

Christmas at Kew is just one of my fave events. Feel fully in the festive spirit now 😍 ❄️🎄🎁 #Christmasatkew #kewgardens #Christmas #thepalmhouse #christmaslights #lights #lightshow A post shared by What Katy Did Next (@katybowen93) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:48am PST

As well as loads of festive photo ops, obvs.

K I S S I N G 💋 #ChristmasAtKew #ChristmasIsHere 🎄 A post shared by suzannahLramsdale (@suzannahlramsdale) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

You’re going to be seeing a whole lot of pictures just like these on your feeds.

Christmas at Kew is open from today until January 1 2018.

