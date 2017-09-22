  • Blog
In pictures: London says farewell to the ‘Prince of Soho’, Bernie Katz

By James Manning Posted: Friday September 22 2017, 3:06pm

Soho’s streets filled up this afternoon for the funeral of Bernie Katz, the so-called ‘Prince of Soho’, who sadly died last month aged 49. He had worked at the Groucho Club as greeter and manager for more than two decades until retiring in March.

Katz was famous for his flamboyant dress sense and a larger-than-life presence that defied his five-foot stature. The Groucho’s celebrity crowd loved him for solving their problems and keeping their secrets, and famous faces including Noel Fielding and Anna Friel – along with plenty of Soho characters – were spotted in his funeral cortege today.

At 1pm, a horse-drawn carriage and New Orleans-style brass band accompanied Katz’s coffin past the Groucho and through Soho Square. Here’s a look at the last farewell to a London legend.

Support Bernie’s family by donating to the Bernie Katz Memorial Fund crowdfunder.

Staff writer
By James Manning 289 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

