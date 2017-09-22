In pictures: London says farewell to the ‘Prince of Soho’, Bernie Katz

Soho’s streets filled up this afternoon for the funeral of Bernie Katz, the so-called ‘Prince of Soho’, who sadly died last month aged 49. He had worked at the Groucho Club as greeter and manager for more than two decades until retiring in March.
Katz was famous for his flamboyant dress sense and a larger-than-life presence that defied his five-foot stature. The Groucho’s celebrity crowd loved him for solving their problems and keeping their secrets, and famous faces including Noel Fielding and Anna Friel – along with plenty of Soho characters – were spotted in his funeral cortege today.
At 1pm, a horse-drawn carriage and New Orleans-style brass band accompanied Katz’s coffin past the Groucho and through Soho Square. Here’s a look at the last farewell to a London legend.
Support Bernie’s family by donating to the Bernie Katz Memorial Fund crowdfunder.
