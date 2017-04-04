In pictures: Londoners had a massive pillow fight in Kennington Park

In case you didn’t know, April 1 is International Pillow Fight day, with people in cities from Budapest to Los Angeles getting together for some squishy-weaponed combat. Naturally, Londoners were spoiling for a feathery (OK, synthetic microfibre) fight, and photographer Alex Coman was on the scene to document the carnage.
WHACK!
KAPOW!
THWACK!
BAM!
KABLOOIE!
SLAM!
OOOF!
HIYAAAAH!
THWAMP!
SMASH.
AH.
EH.
DONE.
ROZZER-APPROVED.
Fancy a go? Stick April 1 2018 in your diary. Or for more big-kid stuff, jump in London’s glow-in-the-dark ball pool bar.
