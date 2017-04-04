  • Blog
In pictures: Londoners had a massive pillow fight in Kennington Park

By Guy Parsons Posted: Tuesday April 4 2017, 5:16pm

Alex Coman

In case you didn’t know, April 1 is International Pillow Fight day, with people in cities from Budapest to Los Angeles getting together for some squishy-weaponed combat. Naturally, Londoners were spoiling for a feathery (OK, synthetic microfibre) fight, and photographer Alex Coman was on the scene to document the carnage.

WHACK!

KAPOW!

THWACK! 

 BAM!

KABLOOIE!

SLAM!

OOOF!

HIYAAAAH! 

THWAMP!

SMASH.

AH.

EH.

DONE.

ROZZER-APPROVED.  

 

Fancy a go? Stick April 1 2018 in your diary. Or for more big-kid stuff, jump in London’s glow-in-the-dark ball pool bar.

Staff writer
By Guy Parsons 116 Posts

Guy is the social media manager at Time Out. He likes scotch, burritos and unlikely cover versions. Follow him on Twitter at @GuyP

For any feedback or for more information email

