Islington is the worst place in Britain to be a woman, apparently

Islington’s women aren’t happy, it seems. According to a new survey commissioned for the BBC’s Woman’s Hour, the north London borough is the worst place in Britain for women to live.

The survey looked at existing data for 380 local authorities (excluding Northern Ireland) on eight factors, some of which were affected by gender. Islington came last, scoring badly for happiness and satisfaction, environmental quality, the price of housing and the crime rate. Despite women there earning one of the country’s highest average salaries, a hefty gender pay gap pushed its income ranking down.

It’s not just Islington that performed poorly: Westminster, Camden and the City of London joined it in the bottom ten, with the rest of Inner London also doing badly. So where should Islington’s women move to? East Dunbartonshire on the outskirts of Glasgow, or various bits of Berkshire and Oxfordshire, all of which made the top ten. They may be cleaner and greener than inner north London, but do they have Indian Veg and the Union Chapel? We didn’t think so.