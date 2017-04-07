It's going to be really hot in London this weekend

Get ready to don your cossie and head to the nearest lido, because this weekend is set to be a scorcher. The Met Office is predicting that Londoners will be basking in temperatures of 23C on Sunday. That's a whole 11C higher than the average temperature for this time of year and means our balmy city is due to be hotter than Rome, Barcelona and Athens.

But don't ditch your winter woollies just yet. Although things are set to hot up during the day, overnight temperatures will plummet to just above freezing and after Sunday the mercury will drop down to its usual cooler levels. So, buy an instant BBQ, get those flip-flops out and in the usual British summer spirit, enjoy the sun while it lasts.

Image: MILLE PRODUCTIONS/Flickr

