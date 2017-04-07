  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

It's going to be really hot in London this weekend

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 12:16pm

It's going to be really hot in London this weekend

Get ready to don your cossie and head to the nearest lido, because this weekend is set to be a scorcher. The Met Office is predicting that Londoners will be basking in temperatures of 23C on Sunday. That's a whole 11C higher than the average temperature for this time of year and means our balmy city is due to be hotter than Rome, Barcelona and Athens.

But don't ditch your winter woollies just yet. Although things are set to hot up during the day, overnight temperatures will plummet to just above freezing and after Sunday the mercury will drop down to its usual cooler levels. So, buy an instant BBQ, get those flip-flops out and in the usual British summer spirit, enjoy the sun while it lasts. 

Image: MILLE PRODUCTIONS/Flickr

Make the most of the sunny weather at London's best rooftop bars.

Or catch some rays in these hidden gardens and green spaces.

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out London. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest