John Boyega stars in the epic first trailer for race-riot drama ‘Detroit’

In the summer of 1967, a police raid on a bar in one of Detroit's poorest districts exploded into a full-scale riot. Now the incident has been brought to the screen courtesy of 'Point Break' and 'The Hurt Locker' director Kathryn Bigelow, her first film since the controversial ‘Zero Dark Thirty’. And judging from the first trailer, it's going to be one hell of a film: with a sprawling cast including Peckham's favourite son John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Jack Reynor, Jon Krasinski and a terrifying-looking turn from Hammersmith boy Will Poulter, 'Detroit' feels suitably epic, gritty and hard-hitting.

The Detroit riots were one of the largest examples of mass civilian unrest in American history - the troubles lasted for four days, and there were extensive casualties on both sides. The trailer suggests that Bigelow and her regular screenwriter Mark Boal have chosen to focus on a diverse handful of people caught up in the violence, from Boyega's nice-guy cop to Poulter's wild-eyed racist. The film's out in the US on August 4 - expect it here soon afterwards.

