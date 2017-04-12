Ketchup or mayo? A gourmet chip restaurant is coming to London

First we had a crisp restaurant, and now the humble spud is getting further fancy treatment on the London restaurant scene. Because a chip restaurant is opening up in central London.

Saucy Chip, formerly a pop-up, has found a permanent home in Jerusalem Bar and Kitchen. They offer a menu of fries every which way that takes us back to our student days (thanks a lot, guys ­– we only just shed those excess pounds).

Hand-cut spuds will be triple-fried (!) and served with toppings like the ‘kick ass chilli cheese’ or ‘rock and roll chips’, served with beef gravy and melted Red Leicester and cheddar cheese.

The menu at Saucy Chip will also include burgers and hotdogs. But we’re more excited by the ‘sauce bar’ with 20 types of dips (including our favourite, the Rib Man’s Holy Fuck sauce) on offer for perfect chip pairing. Gourmet, lads. Gourmet.

Saucy Chip is set to launch on April 24 at Jerusalem Bar & Kitchen in Rathbone Place.

Love spuds? Read all about Hipchips.

In other carb-related news, London’s getting its first ever sandwich festival.

