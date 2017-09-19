Lambeth is London’s STI capital for the second year running

Bad news, south Londoners. The latest figures on STIs in London have just been published, and Lambeth is top of the table – with Southwark in second place.

Public Health England’s latest data drop includes the rate of new STI diagnoses for every London borough, from maidenly Redbridge and Havering (which have the fewest cases) right up to the inner London hotbeds. Hackney comes in third place, with Kensington and Chelsea and the City rounding out the top five.

Now here’s a bit of good news: total STI diagnoses in the city have fallen by 5 percent, and gonorrhoea is down by a fifth, possibly as a result of new tests and screening. But syphilis has doubled since 2012, and the capital is still by far the worst place in the UK when it comes to sexual health: of the 20 areas in England with the most STI diagnoses last year, 17 were in London. So stop putting off that trip to the clinic and keep things under wraps, yeah?

Now check out this map of which Londoners are having the most (and least) sex.