Le Bun is giving away 250 free truffle cheeseburgers burgers in Brick Lane tomorrow

Got plans for lunch tomorrow? Cancel them, stat, because the kind folks at Le Bun are giving away 250 burgers tomorrow to celebrate their new street food trailer in Ely’s Yard just off Brick Lane. And not just any old burgers, either – we're talking truffle cheeseburgers, which will make your sad desk sandwich look even sadder. It's first come, first served and they'll start dishing out the freebies from midday tomorrow – so get down there early and nab yourself a free lunch.
Le Bun is at Ely’s Yard, Dray Walk, E1 6QL.
