Lewisham’s best restaurant is doing London’s quirkiest brunch

Sparrow in Lewisham? We like it. A lot. ‘Sit yourself down and I’ll tell you how much’ a lot. Anyway, we’re about to like it even more, as we’ve just got wind of this little birdie’s killer-looking brunch menu.

And extremely interesting it reads too; there’s no sign of smashed avocado here, thank the heavens. What is on offer is rather more exotic. Coconut pancakes with peanut caramel and pineapple salsa? Yup. The newly-divisive ‘British classic’ of mince dripping on toast? All yours. Ewe’s milk yoghurt with homemade granola and roasted stone-fruit? Certainly!

Centre stage is the Sri Lankan ‘appam’, more commonly known as a hopper. A kind of crispy-edged, squidgy-centred pancake, it’s made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk, served at Sparrow either plain, or with egg and sambal, an Asian chilli paste. See – interesting! What’s more, it’s all served from 10am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, so there’s no excuse not to drag yourself out of bed.

Sparrow can be found at 2 Rennell Street, SE13 7HD. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm.

Can you remember a time before brunch? We can’t. Here are London’s best.