Little Nan’s Bar is back with a royal memorabilia pop-up

If you’re into a side of kitsch with your drinking, chances are you’ve heard of Little Nan’s Bar. The south-east London party bar and homage to the owner’s late nan’s living room began its life as a lively pop-up before going perm in both Deptford and then Catford. Well, the news is that Little Nan’s is bringing another pop-up to life for the winter months, and this one will be filled with royal family memorabilia.

We can exclusively reveal that Little Nan’s Royal Parlour will be popping up in a basement flat below Forest Hill’s Stag & Bow haberdashery for a three-month stint from October. They’ll be teaming up with the shop to create a basement bar filled with royal knick-knacks fanatically collected over the years by Little Nan’s sister – or Little Great Aunt, to you.

Little Nan’s owner (grandson, Tristan Scutt) has fond memories of looking through his Great Aunt’s collection in her living room, while eating oysters and listening to Boney M (don’t we all?). So expect a similar experience, perusing the collection that she left to him in her will in the downstairs bar and then knocking back champagne and oysters served in the shop’s upstairs space. Of course, there will be the usual obligatory cocktails in teapots. Don’t worry, though; like at other Little Nan’s bars, Pat Butcher will still be the ultimate queen.

Little Nan’s Royal Parlour will be popping up at Stag & Bow, 8 Dartmouth Rd, SE23 3XU every Friday and Saturday from October 13 through to December 16.

