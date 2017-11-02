London: meet the avocado pizza

Hot avocado is usually a food crime, but this pizza looks good, doesn’t it? Launching at Crust Bros on Saturday November 18, this is part of a new brunch menu created in collaboration with Billy and Jack, two boys famous for being semi-fit and losing ‘Masterchef’ in 2016. Also on this brunch menu are the inventively named ‘Haters Gonna Hate’ mozzarella and Marmite pizza, and a ‘Drunk in (Cheese) Love’ number made with cheese aged for six months in a vat of wine. We are most drawn, of course, to that avocado pizza. Just look at it.

The Billy and Jack x Crust Bros brunch menu launches on November 18 at Crust Bros.

