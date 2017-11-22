London: meet the vegan dosa waffle

London’s vegan night market, Vegan Nights, is back this Thursday (November 23), and they’re birthing a delicious looking hybrid. The brainchild of Indian street food vendor Spicebox, the ‘dosa waffle’ is basically... a waffle-shaped dosa. Which is fantastic news, because a dosa – an Indian pancake made with fermented rice and lentil flour, for the uninitiated – is one of the most scrumptious tasting things in the world, and a waffle is one of the most scrumptious-looking. It’s a match made in heaven.

Available in three different different varieties (Keralan cabbage, jackfruit tikka, and masala potato and peas), the dosa waffle will be priced at £6.50. Launching at Vegan Nights, Spicebox will be selling the vegan waffle through the Chrimbo season at their South Bank stall.

Sidepoint: how does the jackfruit in that picture look so much like chicken?

The vegan dosa waffle launches on Thu Nov 23 at Vegan Nights, and will be available during the festive season at Spicebox’s South Bank stall.

Love vegan food? Check out our roundup of the best animal-free restaurants in London.

Keep up with the food news. Click here to sign up to Time Out.