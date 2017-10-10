That vegan night festival was so insanely popular, it’s coming back

When wildly popular vegan café CookDaily put on a vegan night market at Truman Brewery a couple of weekends ago, the queue stretched all the way down Brick Lane. Yes, CookDaily is Insta-famous and counts JME and Skepta as fans. But there’s more to it than that: veganism is the new religion. And everyone in east London is a convert.

Well, the good news for anyone who missed this one is that come November 23, Vegan Nights is back. Will Skepta be there? Dunno – but we will.

Vegan Nights returns to Boiler House, 152c Brick Lane, E1 6RU on November 23.

Want to know when anything vegan happens in this city? Click here to sign up to Time Out.