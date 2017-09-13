London, we’re getting a cheese street

A whole street in Islington is being closed off and dedicated entirely to cheese. No, really, this is not some strange cheesy dream; for two glorious Sundays (September 24 and October 1) the whole of Chapel Market will be a taken over by a festival of cheese. Dairy queens La Fromagerie, Raclette Brothers and Cheese Truck will be among a care-philly selected line-up of vendors, and the first 50 guests will get a complimentary bottle of Black Cow’s ‘pure milk vodka’. The tunes will be ‘R ‘n’ Brie’ and apparently, a host of ‘cheese angels’ will be wafting about all day giving out endless edam. We reckon this might actually be heaven.

Cheese Street rolls into Chapel Market, N1 9PZ for two consecutive Sundays from September 24.

