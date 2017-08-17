Londoners reveal what they couldn’t live without in the city

We asked what makes your London life bearable – the thing you couldn’t imagine living in the city without. Here’s what you confessed to…

‘Six-quid Shiraz from the Co-op.’

‘Sarcasm.’

‘Hand sanitiser.’

‘Any item, food or drink, being home-delivered.’

‘I need to sit in the same seat on the train each day to bring some sense of order to the chaos.’

‘The tourists – to remind me that London is a place worth visiting. Easy to forget that!’

‘Baked beans and Berocca, for schoolnight hangovers!’

‘My hard-earned knowledge of free toilets, the nearest coffee shop, the nearest bar and the most efficient tourist-dodging routes!’

‘The policy of never speaking to strangers on the tube – it means I don’t worry about people remarking on my hangover look.’

