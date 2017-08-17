Londoners reveal what they couldn’t live without in the city

We asked what makes your London life bearable – the thing you couldn’t imagine living in the city without. Here’s what you confessed to…
‘Six-quid Shiraz from the Co-op.’
‘Sarcasm.’
‘Hand sanitiser.’
‘Any item, food or drink, being home-delivered.’
‘I need to sit in the same seat on the train each day to bring some sense of order to the chaos.’
‘The tourists – to remind me that London is a place worth visiting. Easy to forget that!’
‘Baked beans and Berocca, for schoolnight hangovers!’
‘My hard-earned knowledge of free toilets, the nearest coffee shop, the nearest bar and the most efficient tourist-dodging routes!’
‘The policy of never speaking to strangers on the tube – it means I don’t worry about people remarking on my hangover look.’
Now read Londoners giving their handy advice for people moving to the city.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com