Londoners reveal what they should have given up for Lent

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 4:01pm

We asked you what bad habits you need to give up for Lent. Strangely, no-one mentioned chocolate or booze – instead, London has a major social media problem…

‘My Tinder/Bumble/Happn addiction.’

‘The District line.’

‘Stalking my crush’s social media accounts back to 2008.’

‘Apologising all the time to everyone about everything: basically apologising for my existence. That stuff needs to end!’

‘Responding to advances from well-recognised fuckboys.’

‘The feeling I’m not good enough: in college, my relationship, etc. Less sugar will do, though.’

‘I seriously need to stop wiping my bogeys on the side of my boyfriend’s bed. Also I need to break up with him.’

Next we want to know: What unacceptable London behaviour are you guilty of?

