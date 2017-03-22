Londoners reveal what they should have given up for Lent

We asked you what bad habits you need to give up for Lent. Strangely, no-one mentioned chocolate or booze – instead, London has a major social media problem…
‘My Tinder/Bumble/Happn addiction.’
‘The District line.’
‘Stalking my crush’s social media accounts back to 2008.’
‘Apologising all the time to everyone about everything: basically apologising for my existence. That stuff needs to end!’
‘Responding to advances from well-recognised fuckboys.’
‘The feeling I’m not good enough: in college, my relationship, etc. Less sugar will do, though.’
‘I seriously need to stop wiping my bogeys on the side of my boyfriend’s bed. Also I need to break up with him.’
Next we want to know: What unacceptable London behaviour are you guilty of?
