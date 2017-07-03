London’s best bars are throwing a cocktail-based fundraiser for Grenfell Tower

Some of London’s finest watering holes are joining forces for a day-to-night fundraiser in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Cocktail shakers extraordinaire from Trailer Happiness, Punch Room, City Social, Swift, Bad Sports Bar, Callooh Callay and more will be joining forces on Sunday July 9 for an unforgettable cocktail party at Notting Hill’s Westbank Arts & Music, with 100 percent of revenue on the day going directly to local charities associated with the disaster.

The event is cleverly named Community Spirit and tickets are £20. The price covers three tip-top cocktails per guest from participating bars, who will be rocking up to help make drinks on an exciting menu that will change throughout the day. Expect live music and DJ sets, with Shapeshifters helping out with the Sunday soundtrack. There’ll also be a charity auction and you can buy more drinks once you get through your three-cocktail quota. It’s good value, and a good cause. Go on, get into the spirit!

Community Spirit is at Westbank Arts & Music on Sunday July 9, 3pm-1am. Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased through www.communityspirit.fund. All revenue will go to local charities The Harrow Club, Rugby Portobello, The K&C Foundation and The London Fire Brigade Welfare Fund.