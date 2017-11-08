Lucky Chip are running THAT ‘Stranger Things’ menu again

So you’ve binge-watched all of ‘Stranger Things 2’ and life is feeling a little empty? We have news. Lucky Chip is bringing back their wildly successful ‘Stranger Things’ menu this year, which means that anyone experiencing Winona withdrawals can eat their feelings.

Available until November 30 at all lucky Chip sites, the menu features old favourites like The Up Fried Down burger (fried chicken, cheese and lemon mayo) and The Demogorgon (beef patty filled with gorgonzola) – plus some exciting new arrivals. We’re particularly hyped for the Mad Max double beef burger and Venkman’s chilli cheese ‘Ghost Fries’.

The Stranger Things menu is available at all Lucky Chip branches until November 30.

