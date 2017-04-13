  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Mayonnaise, dolphins and Stephen Fry: Londoners reveal their pet hates

By James Manning Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 4:26pm

Mayonnaise, dolphins and Stephen Fry: Londoners reveal their pet hates
Nathan James Page

We asked you: what do you hate that everyone else loves? Here’s what you said…

‘Mayonnaise. AKA goblin jizz.’

‘I hate dolphins so much! Their squeaky skin, evil eyes and rows of little teeth. I feel sick about getting chewed to death by one, slowly.’

‘Harry Potter and JK Fucking Rowling.’

‘I haven’t drunk tea in 45 years! Tastes like metal.’

‘Beer. Any kind of beer. Lager, bitter, stout, real ale… it’s all utterly revolting.’

‘I hate cheese. It’s a nightmare in restaurants: nearly everything on the menu has the bloody stuff in it.’

‘Guinness. It tastes like earwax-flavoured soup.’

‘Shakira. And avocado.’

‘Stephen Fry creeps me out so much I can’t even look at a picture of him in a newspaper.’

Previously: Londoners reveal the most embarrassing things that have happened to them at work.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 195 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest