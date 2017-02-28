Londoners reveal the most embarrassing things that have happened to them at work

We asked you to share the most embarrassing things that have happened to you in the work place. Get ready to blush.
'I vommed into my handbag, and a colleague unwittingly offered to carry it. He then proceeded to ask me out while carrying a bag of puked-up curry.'
I pushed my boss into a swimming pool.'
'I vomited and shat myself in front of a class full of students.'
'I was having a catch-up with my boss in the canteen when they started playing Salt-N-Pepa's 'Let's Talk About Sex'. Very loudly.'
'Working late, I walked into the boardroom to find two male, married senior executives pleasuring each other.'
'IT picked up a group email I'd sent asking who was buying the MDMA for the office Christmas party.'
'I shouted "Oh fuck!" on a conference call to thousands of my fellow employees.'
'I got caught going for the five-knuckle shuffle in the office darkroom.'
'I had a sex toy delivered to my office on the day that the admin decided to open everyone's post for them.'
