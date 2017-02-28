  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Londoners reveal the most embarrassing things that have happened to them at work

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday February 28 2017, 5:24pm

 

Nathan James Page

 

 

We asked you to share the most embarrassing things that have happened to you in the work place. Get ready to blush.

'I vommed into my handbag, and a colleague unwittingly offered to carry it. He then proceeded to ask me out while carrying a bag of puked-up curry.'

I pushed my boss into a swimming pool.'

'I vomited and shat myself in front of a class full of students.'

'I was having a catch-up with my boss in the canteen when they started playing Salt-N-Pepa's 'Let's Talk About Sex'. Very loudly.'

'Working late, I walked into the boardroom to find two male, married senior executives pleasuring each other.'

'IT picked up a group email I'd sent asking who was buying the MDMA for the office Christmas party.'

'I shouted "Oh fuck!" on a conference call to thousands of my fellow employees.'

'I got caught going for the five-knuckle shuffle in the office darkroom.'

'I had a sex toy delivered to my office on the day that the admin decided to open everyone's post for them.'

Now tell us: what's your most heartwarming London story?

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 163 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments