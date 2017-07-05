Meet the Yorkshire Burrito: it’s a roast dinner, wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding

A post shared by Yorkshire Street Food (@yorksburrito) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:29am PST

We live in uncertain times. The food world is awash with mermaids and unicorns and weird, bubbly Asian desserts. But is the Yorkshire burrito a step too far? Probably. Looks pretty amazing though, doesn’t it?

Literally a roast dinner wrapped up in a Yorkshire pudding, the Yorkshire Burrito was born, its website tells us, out of a frustration with how “few offerings there were in the way of British cuisine”. One commentator, named ‘The Xandwich’ has been quoted: “I’ve never been particularly patriotic but this was so quintessentially British it brought a tear to my eye.” Stirring stuff.

The Yorkshire burrito comes in chicken, beef and veggie varieties and you can pick one up from Wednesday-Saturday at their Rupert Street stall (also called Yorkshire Burrito) in Soho. We’re feeling pretty excited about that beef option TBH: slow-cooked brisket with red wine gravy and spinach! Don’t get too excited, but they’re also available for weddings.

Get your Yorkshire Burrito at Rupert Street Market, W1D 6DR, from Wednesday-Saturday.

