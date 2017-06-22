More people voted in nearly every London constituency this election

As the post-election chaos rumbles on, there’s one thing we can be sure of: Londoners have got more political. This map shows the voting turnout across the city on June 8, compared to the last general election in 2015. Green means an increased turnout: the darker the colour, the greater the rise in voters. Pink means a decreased turnout.

Seven in every ten Londoners cast a ballot: nearly 5 percent more than in 2015. The biggest increase was a massive 12.9 percent in Ilford South. And there was only one area where fewer Londoners voted: Hornchurch and Upminster. Whatever the political fallout, we reckon more people making their voices heard can only be a good thing.

