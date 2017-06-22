  • Blog
More people voted in nearly every London constituency this election

By James Manning Posted: Thursday June 22 2017, 4:06pm

As the post-election chaos rumbles on, there’s one thing we can be sure of: Londoners have got more political. This map shows the voting turnout across the city on June 8, compared to the last general election in 2015. Green means an increased turnout: the darker the colour, the greater the rise in voters. Pink means a decreased turnout.

Seven in every ten Londoners cast a ballot: nearly 5 percent more than in 2015. The biggest increase was a massive 12.9 percent in Ilford South. And there was only one area where fewer Londoners voted: Hornchurch and Upminster. Whatever the political fallout, we reckon more people making their voices heard can only be a good thing.

Want to keep on making a difference now the election’s over? Here are 28 simple ways you can make London better.

Staff writer
By James Manning 225 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

