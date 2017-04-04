Netflix has revealed the shows Londoners binge the most

Netflix has just shared the viewing habits of the UK. And would you believe it London, we’re a serious bunch. According to the streaming giant, in this city we're hooked to dramas – with ‘The Crown’ and ‘House of Cards’ ranking at the top of our viewing list.

Netflix's data reveals how what we binge-watch in the UK differs from region to region. It turns out that the Scottish and Welsh love a comedy. In the North East they’re rather partial to a spooky series like ‘American Horror Story’. In the North West, they’re all about a reality show, with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ the most viewed shows, alongside more serious docs like ‘Amanda Knox’ and ‘Making A Murderer’.

As a rule, Netflix is pretty secretive about its viewing figures. So we don’t know how many people are watching its shows. What the streaming giant has done is to crunch the numbers from October 2016 to March this year and analyse viewing by region.

Good news for Londoners, a second season of ‘The Crown’ is being filmed right now, covering the period between 1955 and 1964. And according to its creator, Peter Morgan, we might see more of Prince Philips roving eye. We'll catch up with President Frank Underwood and the goings on in the White House on May 20, when season five of ‘House of Cards’ drops.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos unveiled the data in an interview with the Press Association, adding that that it was ‘Breaking Bad’ that got us Brits hooked onto Netflix: ‘“Breaking Bad” was a breaking point for Netflix in the UK when we started premiering new episodes. It accelerated our business and became the way they identified with us. They didn’t need to know how Netflix worked, they just wanted to see “Breaking Bad”.’