Netflix's ‘13 Reasons Why’ could get a second season – but should it?

'13 Reasons Why' is one of the latest original dramas to drop on Netflix. The series follows teenager Clay Jenson (Dylan Minnette) and his friend and classmate Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who committed suicide in her junior year of high school after recording 13 cassette tapes explaining her decision and who she felt was responsible. It's a moving and gripping series which ends with a powerful moral message.

Since it became available on March 31, the series has secured something of a following and talk has turned to whether Netflix will recommission the drama. There are plenty of reasons why it shouldn't come back for a second season. Mainly that Hannah's tapes and therefore her story have finished. But there are still some unanswered questions and at least two new plot threads that could led onto (really, really dark) new episodes. One person who is totally behind more '13 Reasons Why' is author Jay Asher, who penned the novel the Netflix series is based on.

'I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,' Asher has said. 'I’m curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr Porter?'

'I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it.'

'Things weren’t left open in the hopes of a sequel… There is no end for the characters left behind,' Asher told Entertainment Weekly. 'Every action we have is going to have repercussions in ways we could not anticipate. You realise that with not just what Hannah did, but also how other people treated Tyler throughout it. It’s the whole message of the book. Of course, there’s obviously ways to go with a second season if they do that.'

So is a second season really on the cards? We'll have to wait and see. 'I’m not allowed to say either way if there is or is not a second season,' says Asher.

'13 Reasons Why' is available to stream now on Netflix.

