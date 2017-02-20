New Star Wars film title 'The Last Jedi' finally makes sense

The official title for the next Star Wars instalment was announced a few weeks ago... and it left us (and the rest of the internet) a little perplexed. What did 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actually mean?

'"The Last Jedi" throws up loads of questions, but that's part of the fun,' wrote our resident Star Wars expert at the time.

You see, because Jedi is both the singular and plural form of the word, there was some confusion about just how many Jedi were being referred to in the title.

Was Luke going to have to die, leaving Rey to be the titular final warrior? Or were Rey and Luke together the last Jedi? You could even throw a few more in there (Finn? Leia? A rescued-from-the-dark-side Kylo Ren?) and they could still collectively be 'the last Jedi'.

But thanks to the release of the movie's foreign-language posters, the title finally makes a bit more sense. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is definitely, officially plural.

Language experts have been quick to point out that this Spanish poster, and others like it, give the game away. It reads 'Los Ultimos Jedi', which refers to multiple Jedi. The poster would say 'El Ultimo Jedi' if there was just one left.

Mystery solved!

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is in UK cinemas this December.

