Night tube drivers are striking on two Saturday nights next month

Got big plans on a Saturday night in April? We’ve got (potentially) bad news for you. Earlier this week we shared the news that night tube drivers had voted to go on strike for the first time – and now two dates have been announced.

Tube drivers from the ASLEF Union are planning to strike on the evenings of April 8 and 29. It’s not clear yet whether the night tube will be totally out of action on those dates, but the usual 24-hour service will be disrupted.

On the plus side, if those dates happen to coincide with a party on the other side of London you didn’t really fancy going to, at least you’ve got a good excuse to sack it off now.

Photo: Daniel Coyle.