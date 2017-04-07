Not to be mist: The Tate's fog sculpture has just been extended

A post shared by Jonny (@elegantandugly) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

It was meant to close this week, but Fujiko Nakaya's ridiculously immersive (and very damp) fog sculpture at Tate Modern has just been extended until April 17. This is the point in the article where I make a series of fog puns and you go 'oh wow, he used the word fog in a really clever way there! No wonder he's a professional journalist, I hope he gets a raise!'. But I'm not going to do it. We're better than that, me and you. We can look at the news of a brilliant bit of art sticking around for longer than was planned, take the information at face value, appreciate it and get on with our respective days. So there, the fog sculpture at Tate Modern by Fujiko Nakaya is open until April 17.

Find more art to see by clicking here. Also, go fog yourself.