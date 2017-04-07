  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Not to be mist: The Tate's fog sculpture has just been extended

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 12:28pm

A post shared by Jonny (@elegantandugly) on

It was meant to close this week, but Fujiko Nakaya's ridiculously immersive (and very damp) fog sculpture at Tate Modern has just been extended until April 17. This is the point in the article where I make a series of fog puns and you go 'oh wow, he used the word fog in a really clever way there! No wonder he's a professional journalist, I hope he gets a raise!'. But I'm not going to do it. We're better than that, me and you. We can look at the news of a brilliant bit of art sticking around for longer than was planned, take the information at face value, appreciate it and get on with our respective days. So there, the fog sculpture at Tate Modern by Fujiko Nakaya is open until April 17. 

Find more art to see by clicking here. Also, go fog yourself.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel 115 Posts

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest