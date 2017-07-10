One in three Londoners hates their job, apparently

You love Mondays, right? That wonderful feeling of coming alive again after the tedium of the weekend? Another chance to grab that flat white and leap back on to the treadmill? Or maybe that’s just us – because a new study (by a legit HR software company called Qualtrics) has discovered that 30 percent of Londoners hardly ever look forward to going to work in the morning.

Young Londoners in particular have lower job satisfaction than their peers anywhere else in the country. On the plus side, according to the same survey, the capital also has the UK’s worst job security. So if you do loathe every agonising second of your shit job then don’t fret: you probably won’t be in it for long anyway.

In other depressing London news, a Soho restaurant is offering customers ‘Instagram kits’. Sigh.