Pay what you want at Pizza Pilgrims' Shoreditch branch on Monday

As if offering bespoke dessert calzones wasn’t fabulous enough, Pizza Pilgrims is also letting diners pay what they want to celebrate the opening of its new Shoreditch High Street pizzeria.

On Mon Mar 6, usual pizza prices will be scrapped and dough fiends sitting down for lunch or dinner will instead be asked to make a donation in return for grub. All money raised will be donated to the Samaritans, so it's worth digging deep even if the pull of a cheap slice is strong.

Pay what you want at Pizza Pilgrims. 136 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JE. Mon Mar 6.

