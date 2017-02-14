  • Blog
Poundland is selling a three-course Valentine's menu for £7

By Kitty Drake Posted: Tuesday February 14 2017, 4:11pm

If you hate your date but you’re too chicken to end it, this Valentine’s Day, Poundland is here to help. It's flogging a special three-course dinner for just £7, and we guarantee that if you serve it you will be waking up alone.

First up is crab bruschetta antipasto. Poundland is calling it ‘a wonderfully decadent twist on the Italian appetiser’ – we think it looks like toenails on toast. Main course is spaghetti and meatballs, but not as you know it – a Pot Noodle paired with speciality ‘Look What We Found Italian Beef Meatballs’. Err, where did you find them, Poundland?!

Can’t go wrong with Ferrero Rochers for pud, though. And even this dinner’s kinder than ghosting someone, isn’t it?

Don't fancy Pot Noodle for dinner? Check out London's best no-booking restaurants.

And here are five great last-minute Valentine's Day events that you can still book.

 

 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch.

