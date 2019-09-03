London's best no-booking restaurants

Served fresh from the wood oven, the pizzas at this Neal’s Yard venue wouldn’t be out of place on ‘Man v. Food’. Thankfully, most of these thin-crusted beauties are available by the slice – although you can order a whole 20-incher, which is enough to feed you and two of your pals. They’ll even let you have more than one choice from the topping selections if you ask nicely. This branch is for walk-ins only, but Homeslice’s outlets in Fitzrovia, Shoreditch, Bank and White City also take a limited number of bookings.