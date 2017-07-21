Princess Diana’s cassette tape collection is going on display at Buckingham Palace

Remember cassettes? Princess Diana’s personal possessions are going on display this weekend as part of a new exhibition at Buckingham Palace, and the display includes a nostalgic box of tapes.

The music collection, which features albums by Elton John, George Michael and others, some annotated by the royal herself, has been chosen because of the Princess’s love of tapes, records and the radio.

Her belongings are going to be on public display during the annual opening of the royal family’s London residence, which aims this year to remember the beloved princess 20 years after her death on August 31, 1997. Many of the items have been selected by her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, to honour their memories of her.

Other objects on display include her ballet shoes, typewriter, wooden school tuck box and writing desk, topped with her embossed writing paper, pens, letters, a silver calendar and private photographs of friends and family.

The Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace also includes a new royal gifts exhibition. Visitors to the palace will be able to walk around 19 state rooms, including the ballroom and the throne room, which are filled with gifts the Queen has been given during her 65-year reign.

Highlights include a Union Flag worn by Tim Peake during his spacewalk last year, a fossilised dinosaur bone, an honorary Bafta, an enamel TfL roundel for Buckingham Palace, a gold casket from Prince Rainier of Monaco, a sperm whale tooth necklace from Fiji and a silk prayer shawl blessed by the Dalai Lama.

Royal gifts and the tribute to Princess Diana are at the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace, from Jul 22 until Oct 1. Buy tickets here.

