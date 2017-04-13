Radio presenter Yasmin Evans shares her five favourite spots in London

To her legions of followers on Instagram and Twitter, the ever-charming, ever-hilarious Yasmin Evans is a queen of the airwaves. But when she’s not sharing her favourite tunes on 1Xtra, you can catch her out and about honing her fitness game or hitting up a café or two. Here are her five favourite spots in London.

People’s Sound, Notting Hill

‘When I first moved to London I couldn’t wait to go to Carnival. As I don't live too far from Notting Hill, I’m right in the heart of it. What I really love is how much Notting Hill celebrates the West Indian culture, from the food to the colour of the buildings. One of my favourite things to do is walk down to Portobello on a Saturday, sniff around the different food stalls and stock up my fridge with the freshest and cheapest fruit and veg. Normally once I’ve stocked up, I'll pop into People’s Sound and find myself some proper reggae and the best old school vinyl records – its collection is very deep!’

‘I’m a sucker for a food market and this is one of my favourites at any time of the year. Not only is this place very scenic by the Thames, but I have spent many weekends eating my way around the stalls, stuffing my face with shredded duck burgers and truffle fries, pizza, chicken sausages, freshly pressed juices or prosecco. It’s the perfect place to watch the sunset, have a bit of food and get a little tipsy!’

‘I’m really into my exercise. I find it helps with my day-to-day routine and improves my mindset. Good Vibes really knows how to make you feel physically and mentally stronger. I go once or twice a week, especially when I’m stressed out. The one-to-one classes are perfect for me, I highly recommend Sunday Nidra. It’s perfect for when you just need to step back from life for a second, find some balance and take some time for yourself.’

‘I was looking for somewhere to have a bite to eat once with a friend and we came across this place. Created by The Gladwin Brothers, The Shed offers a daily menu of small plates and the cocktail menu is great, but above all the staff are awesome. My recommendation is to go and try the daily cocktail (made with seasonal ingredients) with the scallops, they are amazing. Don’t forget to ask to try the Kingston Black Apple Aperitif, it’s one of my all time favourite drinks!’

‘I love a bit of brunch and this place is one of my favourites. They do an Aussie twist on some classic brunch dishes, like the fancy bacon roll, which comes with poached eggs, bacon, avocado, crispy shallots and spring onions on a roti (I recommend adding some chilli pesto too). The place is well known for its banana bread sandwich with fresh berries, flaked almonds, honey and mascarpone. It is to die for.’

Hear Yasmin Evans weekdays on BBC Radio 1Xtra from 1-4pm.