Raleigh Ritchie from ‘Game of Thrones’ is playing a free gig next week

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday June 30 2017, 4:55pm

The Walkie Talkie’s escalator can reasonably be referred to as a stairway to heaven (well, aside form it not being stairs, but whatevs) next Tuesday, as actor and musician Raleigh Ritchie – Jacob to his mum, Grey Worm to ‘Game of Thrones’ fans – performs a set in the Sky Garden. Part of Belvedere Vodka’s Sunset Sessions, it’s a free event but we recommend booking a table.

Tue Jul 4, 8pm. Sky Garden, 1 Sky Garden Walk, 20 Fenchurch St, EC3M 8AF. 

Find more gigs in London right here.

 

 

