Raleigh Ritchie from ‘Game of Thrones’ is playing a free gig next week

The Walkie Talkie’s escalator can reasonably be referred to as a stairway to heaven (well, aside form it not being stairs, but whatevs) next Tuesday, as actor and musician Raleigh Ritchie – Jacob to his mum, Grey Worm to ‘Game of Thrones’ fans – performs a set in the Sky Garden. Part of Belvedere Vodka’s Sunset Sessions, it’s a free event but we recommend booking a table.
Tue Jul 4, 8pm. Sky Garden, 1 Sky Garden Walk, 20 Fenchurch St, EC3M 8AF.
Find more gigs in London right here.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest