Selfridges have already unveiled their Christmas window displays

Christmas is ages away, right? We’ve got Halloween and Bonfire Night, plus US expats have Thanksgiving to celebrate before the festive countdown even begins. Well, not according to Selfridges, which yesterday whipped out in front of all three of those celebrations to unveil its Christmas windows and full in-store displays, 67 days ahead of December 25.

It’s pipped every other department store on the planet to the post via its ‘With Love From’ windows being the first festive ones to appear in 2017. It meant drafting in a team of 500 people across its London, Manchester and Birmingham sites over the last year to produce the designs, with 100 of them working in non-stop 24-hour rotating shifts across the eight days leading up to the grand reveal. No biggie.

A second selection of windows will be unveiled in London at the end of November too, plus glitter cannons will be releasing confetti from the atrium on a daily basis (Nov 27-Sat Dec 16), and 15,000 metres of LED lights will keep the Oxford Street store sparkling well into the new year.



