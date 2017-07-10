  • Blog
Selfridges is launching its very own music venue

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 1:32pm

The Ultralounge in the basement of retail behemoth Selfridges has previously been a Silence room, a Psycle studio and a full-on theatre. It’s currently going through another transformation and this latest incarnation is probably our favourite yet. Concerned at the dwindling numbers of independent music venues, the pioneering department store has decided to open its own. Launching on July 20, the 170-capacity venue will host weekly gigs from both established and up-and-coming artists (full list below) while the space will also serve as a state-of-the-art audiovisual content studio. And as if that weren’t enough, proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Music Venue Trust

This is all part of Selfridges’ Music Matters campaign, so there will be a ton of things happening around the store including free classical, acoustic and DJ performances as well as Rye Wax record store popping up in its brilliant menswear department.

This is the line-up, and tickets are available here

July 20: New Gen: 67, Not3s, Renz

July 26: Tom Walker, Majik, Tayla 

July 27: Elvør, Charlie Cunningham

August 3: Unkle

August 9: Kudu Blue, Croox, Frank Gamble 

August 10: Raye, Mabel

August 17: Ten Fé, Vessels, Ben Pierce DJ

August 23: Mullally, Joy Crookes, Callum Pitt 

August 24: Shura, Pixx 

August 31: Joe Goddard, Ama Lou, Ed Rostand DJ 

September 6: Sam Wills, Cameron Bloomfield, Maad

September 7: Last Night in Paris, Hare Squead

September 13: Yassassin, Nova Twins, Animal Sons

September 14: Zuli, El 3ezba 

 

 

 






