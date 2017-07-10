Selfridges is launching its very own music venue

The Ultralounge in the basement of retail behemoth Selfridges has previously been a Silence room, a Psycle studio and a full-on theatre. It’s currently going through another transformation and this latest incarnation is probably our favourite yet. Concerned at the dwindling numbers of independent music venues, the pioneering department store has decided to open its own. Launching on July 20, the 170-capacity venue will host weekly gigs from both established and up-and-coming artists (full list below) while the space will also serve as a state-of-the-art audiovisual content studio. And as if that weren’t enough, proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Music Venue Trust.

This is all part of Selfridges’ Music Matters campaign, so there will be a ton of things happening around the store including free classical, acoustic and DJ performances as well as Rye Wax record store popping up in its brilliant menswear department.

This is the line-up, and tickets are available here:

July 20: New Gen: 67, Not3s, Renz



July 26: Tom Walker, Majik, Tayla



July 27: Elvør, Charlie Cunningham



August 3: Unkle



August 9: Kudu Blue, Croox, Frank Gamble



August 10: Raye, Mabel



August 17: Ten Fé, Vessels, Ben Pierce DJ



August 23: Mullally, Joy Crookes, Callum Pitt



August 24: Shura, Pixx



August 31: Joe Goddard, Ama Lou, Ed Rostand DJ



September 6: Sam Wills, Cameron Bloomfield, Maad

September 7: Last Night in Paris, Hare Squead

September 13: Yassassin, Nova Twins, Animal Sons



September 14: Zuli, El 3ezba











