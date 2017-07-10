Selfridges is launching its very own music venue

The Ultralounge in the basement of retail behemoth Selfridges has previously been a Silence room, a Psycle studio and a full-on theatre. It’s currently going through another transformation and this latest incarnation is probably our favourite yet. Concerned at the dwindling numbers of independent music venues, the pioneering department store has decided to open its own. Launching on July 20, the 170-capacity venue will host weekly gigs from both established and up-and-coming artists (full list below) while the space will also serve as a state-of-the-art audiovisual content studio. And as if that weren’t enough, proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Music Venue Trust.
This is all part of Selfridges’ Music Matters campaign, so there will be a ton of things happening around the store including free classical, acoustic and DJ performances as well as Rye Wax record store popping up in its brilliant menswear department.
This is the line-up, and tickets are available here:
July 20: New Gen: 67, Not3s, Renz
July 26: Tom Walker, Majik, Tayla
July 27: Elvør, Charlie Cunningham
August 3: Unkle
August 9: Kudu Blue, Croox, Frank Gamble
August 10: Raye, Mabel
August 17: Ten Fé, Vessels, Ben Pierce DJ
August 23: Mullally, Joy Crookes, Callum Pitt
August 24: Shura, Pixx
August 31: Joe Goddard, Ama Lou, Ed Rostand DJ
September 6: Sam Wills, Cameron Bloomfield, Maad
September 7: Last Night in Paris, Hare Squead
September 13: Yassassin, Nova Twins, Animal Sons
September 14: Zuli, El 3ezba
