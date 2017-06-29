Show off your holiday snaps for free rum coconut cocktails at a string of London bars

We’re all so saturated by holiday snaps on Instagram, it’s become a bit like white noise. Even your own mum doesn’t care about you swimming with sharks Down Under or winning that wet T-shirt comp in Marbs. But show off your photos at a selection of London bars in July and rather than a half-arsed reaction, you’ll receive free rum cocktails.

Six travel-inspired bars around town are rewarding adventurous Londoners for their escapades as part of the ‘Frequent Flyers Cocktail Club’. Baja California-inspired El Camion and Polynesian-themed Trailer Happiness are just two of the exotic bars joining the club, where guests will be given a ‘passport’ and two free drinks upon presenting their holiday pics.

If they then hop between participating bars, collecting stamps in their passport, the third stamp will earn them another free cocktail. Drinks will be made with coconut-flavoured Koko Kanu rum, with each bar mixing an original drink as well as serving up a take on the piña colada. It’ll be like you never left the beach.

Pick up your passport throughout July at the following bars:

El Camion, Soho

Trailer Happiness, Notting Hill

Opium, Chinatown

Bourne & Hollingsworth, Fitzrovia

Made in Brasil, Camden

Rum Kitchen (Notting Hill, Soho & Brixton)

