Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

See film through the eyes of Gal-dem this Oscars weekend. The magazine, run by 70 women of colour, is teaming up with the V&A for two days. There’ll be Bollywood dance- offs, DIY feminism workshops, film screenings exploring the masculinity of black culture and a chance to step into movie posters to challenge #oscarsowhite. Stratford Circus Arts Centre. Tube: Stratford. Fri Feb 24-Sat Feb 25.

Bored of your basics? Barnardo’s is holding customisation lessons. The first promises to teach you how to make bows and pom- poms that’ll give your wardrobe an audacious twist and get you street style spotted (not guaranteed). Barnado's Marylebone. Tube: Bond St. Sat Feb 25.

Pop Brixton is celebrating carnival Mardi Gras by transforming into a mini New Orleans French Quarter. There’ll be live jazz, Louisiana-themed food, a brass band parade, fortune-telling and kids’ crafts. Pop Brixton. Tube: Brixton. Sat Feb 25.

See the London premiere of Palestine-set documentary ‘Rough Stage’. It follows former political prisoner Maher, a professional dancer whose dreams are seen as ludicrous by his parents. Brunei Gallery at Soas. Tube: Russell Square. Sat Feb 25.

Have a flipping good time at this very silly charity race. Teams of four will grab pancakes and sprint in fancy dress to take home an engraved winner’s frying pan. Sign up now to enter! Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Feb 28.

Mark the Academy Awards with Sadiq Khan. The mayor is hosting a huge free screening of film ‘The Salesman’ as a celebration of diversity in London. The movie’s by Oscar- nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. Trafalgar Square. Tube: Charing Cross. Sun Feb 26. 4.30pm.

