Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

There’ll be no talk of two fat ladies at this musical bingo event, where, as the name suggests, the host plays songs instead of shouting out numbers. As part of the London Bridge City Summer Festival, it’ll be taking over The Scoop for a night of fun and games. Expect themed rounds, ridiculous costumes and confetti showers. Your nan would (probably) not approve. The Scoop. Tube: London Bridge. Wed Jul 5.

Liverpool Street’s Polo Bar is getting into the Independence Day spirit by giving away free breakfasts all day on July 4 from 9am to 6pm. Choose between a stack of pancakes or go supersize with the big breakfast. God bless America. Polo Bar. Tube: Liverpool St. Tue Jul 4.

Can’t afford to fork out for gig tickets? BST’s Open House has a packed line-up of free performances from the London Gay Men’s Chorus, Old Dirty Brasstards and the fabulously glittery Sink The Pink. Hyde Park. Tube: Marble Arch. Until Fri Jul 7.

Ahead of Bastille Day on July 14, Borough Market is kicking off the celebrations early with a French-themed extravaganza this Sunday. They’ll have waiters’ races, cooking demonstrations, Parisian folk music and pétanque games. Borough Market. Tube: London Bridge. Sun Jul 9.

Ben & Jerry’s free scoop day

Get a sugary fix for free this Thursday, when the kind folks at Ben & Jerry’s give away 5,000 scoops (starting at noon) to celebrate the launch of their Summer in Soho pop-up. Screaming for your ice cream is optional. 74 Wardour St. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Thu Jul 6.

Mayfair’s lovely Grosvenor Square is hosting its free festival for the sixth year running, with cookery workshops, film screenings and exercise classes. Fingers crossed

the great British weather holds up. Grosvenor Square. Tube: Bond St. Until Jul 23.

