Six London rooftop openings to get you excited for summer

Dalston Roof Park

E8’s pub garden in the sky returns for its seventh summer in a row on April 29 and it can’t come soon enough. So far it’s been announced that Rinse FM, Avant Garde, Into the Woods, CTRL Sound and House of Disco will be hosting nights at the space, and the new retractable roof means the show can go on long into the night. For those who can’t wait, there’s a pre-opening Roof Park party with Roy Davis Jr on Friday April 14, but tickets will be snapped up quick (from £15). Let the lazy Dalston days begin. Dalston Roof Park. Dalston Junction Overground. Opens Apr 29.

The Magic Roundabout

Have you ever found yourself lost at the Old Street junction, constantly walking in the wrong direction? This rooftop events space has made it easy for you: it’s plonked right in Old Street Roundabout like a Room of Requirement. The spring return of Magic Roundabout comes with a mishmash of themes. Inside, there’s Fa Fa Land, an area inspired by the 1940’s Disney film ‘Fantasia’, Bassano’s rooftop retro seaside cocktail bar and a Bollywood dancefloor. If it all starts to feel like a bad trip, a visit to the on-site Burger Bear will bring you back down to earth with a bun. The Magic Roundabout. Old St tube. Opens Apr 18.

Neverland at The Queen of Hoxton



The Queen of Hoxton has gone for a theme of childhood regression with its next rooftop: they’ve designed a Peter Pan ‘Neverland’ where you can play Bangarang with the ‘mermaids’ by a blue lagoon complete with a mini waterfall, hide in The Lost Boys bar and kick back in a giant seashell. You might roll your eyes at childish games now, but we give it three cocktails before you’re chanting: ‘Rufio, Rufio!’ in the fire escape. The Queen of Hoxton. Old St tube. Opens May 4.

Roof East



Stratford’s Roof East is doing a Matthew McConaughey this summer, it’s transformed from a fairly pleasing rooftop space into a blockbuster Social Fun and Games Club. There’s going to be batting cages, a roller disco, hip hop lawn bowls (we don’t know either). Rooftop Film Club and Birdie’s crazy golf will be making an appearance too. It’s the most fun you can ever hope to have in a multi-storey carpark. Legally. Roof East. Stratford. Opens May 4.

Pergola Paddington Central



Paddington has more to offer than globetrotting bears, you know: a sister site to the White City Pergola on the Roof opens this May at the Paddington Basin, making it one of the hottest rooftop spots in town. There will be 850 seats where you can enjoy outdoor cocktails and food from Patty & Bun, Mamalan and DF/Mexico. The best part? You can book a table, no ‘alfresco’ queuing required. Pergola Paddington Central. Paddington. Opens May 24.

The Roof Deck at Selfridges



Selfridges is showing some serious optimism for this London summer with a West Coast themed rooftop restaurant and bar decorated with tropical palm trees and an 'exclusive' hideaway cabana. The menu sounds L.A. healthy, with appearances from black kale salad, tuna ceviche and monkfish with scallops. Meanwhile the cocktails have names like 'Green cucumber and chilli margarita' and the 'Watermelon Martini'. Welcome to Californ-I-A. Selfridges Roof Top. Oxford Street tube. Opens Tues April 11.

