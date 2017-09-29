Six things you should definitely drink during London Cocktail Week

Hope you’re stocked up on Berocca. London Cocktail Week is back, the seven-day celebration (Oct 2-8) of drinks mixed every which way. Those who buy a digital pass (£10) to the week-long boozathon have access to £6 cocktails across participating bars (and there’s over 250 of them). Spoilt for choice? Here’s our pick of unmissable tipples.



1. The party cocktail

Brumble Slushie at Super Lyan

Kick off Cocktail Week in style by drinking rum slushies at one of London’s best bars. More specifically, this frozen cocktail crafted by Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan, aka London’s most lauded cocktail whizz) includes golden rum, lemon thyme and raspberry and blackberry syrup. It’s one hell of a way to get the party started.

155 Hoxton St, N1 6PJ.



2. The classic cocktail (sort of)

St James Martinez at Mark’s Bar

At this ever-popular Soho basement watering hole, drinks are creative but honour age-old British recipes. Do some serious drinking in the form of this take on the Martinez. The classic cocktail is often called the father of the martini, and is like a Manhattan, but with gin substituting whisky (you still with us?). Here they tart it up with a twist of ginger liqueur. Truly spiffing.

66-70 Brewer St, W1F 9UP.





3. The green cocktail

Asparagus Negroni at The Resting Room

There’ll be no guilty feeling the morning after drinks at The Resting Room. This bar is serving Asparagus Negronis for Cocktail Week – which, in our book, constitutes a balanced night out! The asparagus vodka in this hefty and otherwise ginny number is made by Portobello Road Gin, which operates the ‘gin hotel’ that this bar sits in. Maybe get a room for after…

The Distillery, 186 Portobello Rd, W11 1LA.





4. The savoury cocktail

Eat the Acorns at The Natural Philosopher

Figuratively, drinking cocktails can take you to places you never imagined. But how about literally? This one will have you delving into the underbelly of a Mac repair shop where a bijou bar is filled with artefacts and naughty artwork. Eat the Acorns is made from Iberico-ham-infused vodka from Ketel One's pop-up vodka kitchen and is served with a snack on the side. We’re not saying skip dinner, but definitely go the whole hog.

489 Hackney Rd, E2 9ED.





5. The exotic cocktail

Mango & Spices at Shochu Lounge

The basement of Japanese restaurant Roka is a wicked wood-clad hideout with manga illustrations on the walls. Add to that a cocktail vessel shaped like a samurai warrior and you’ll think you’re turning Japanese. Mango & Spices is a mix of Nikka whisky and all manner of unusual flavours found in falernum syrup. Passport to Tokyo!

Roka, 27 Charlotte St, W1T 1RR.





6. The coffee cocktail

Hot Flat White Russian at Shoreditch Grind

If you find yourself running out of steam towards the end of London Cocktail Week, you might need a little caffeine (and booze, don’t worry) boost. This pick-me-up melds two popular tipples – the flat white and the white Russian – to form frothy, filthy rocket fuel. The addition of fresh espresso from Grind’s La Marzocco machine makes it a peppy take on the caffeinated classic.

213 Old St, EC1V 9NR.





