Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Aussie brand Doughnut Time is bringing its sweet treats to the UK with the launch of its first London branch. To celebrate, they’ll be swinging open their doors between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and giving away free samples of fried round deliciousness topped with M&Ms, macadamia blondie pieces and Jammy Dodgers (though not at the same time).

Go nuts and try them all. Doughnut Time. Tube: Leicester Square. Fri Oct 27, 12.30-2.30pm.

This one-day festival will celebrate black British women from the past and present. Register online and you can visit an arts and literary zine fair, see an exhibition of stunning photographs documenting black British life and live entertainment. Kachette. Tube: Old St. Sun Oct 29, 10am-11pm.

Free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

Don a witch’s hat or slap on some ghostly facepaint to snaffle free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream this Saturday in Soho. Ahead of Halloween, they’re giving away free scoops in gothic-looking black waffle cones to anyone in scary fancy dress. Ben & Jerry’s. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Sat Oct 28-Oct 31.

Hang out with a load of cute cats and dogs at the fluffytorium, where they’ll have fake-fur-covered walls, free milkshakes and a giant dog house. Email amazinganimals@hopeandglorypr.com to reserve a spot. 2 Soho Square. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Fri Oct 27-Sat Oct 28.

Kick off Halloween early at this ghostly shindig – Foals will be on the decks and the first 100 guests get a free beer. Take a chance at the trick-or-treat tunnel, get a drink from the slaughterhouse bar or spin the wheel of misfortune. The Magic Roundabout. Tube: Old St. Sat Oct 28.

Stranger Things, Stranger Snacks

Here’s a treat for anyone counting down the days until ‘Stranger Things 2’. To celebrate the launch of the new series, a spooky food truck is going to pull up at Westfield and dish out Eleven’s faves: Eggos waffles. Westfield Shepherd’s Bush. Tube: Shepherd’s Bush Market. Sat Oct 28. 10am-5pm.

