A fluffy dog and cat pop-up is coming to Soho

We've seen a lot of animal-related stuff in London lately, from a pug café to a Hello Kitty pop-up, but we haven't seen this: Guinness World Records is launching a pop-up in London later this month celebrating the fluffiest and furriest animals on the planet.

The Amazing Animals ‘Fluffytorium’ will give animal lovers the chance to pet some of the world's longest haired cats and dogs in a room lined with lovely and long colourful fur.

The pet-themed fun is being put on by Guinness World Records to celebrate the release of their new book, Amazing Animals, a book dedicated to the fastest, tallest, strongest, strangest and most talented animals in the world. Guests can get their paws on the book for free.

It's a chance to pet some OTT cuddly animals, all of which have been chosen to offer the most relaxing experience possible. There'll be four fluffy critters present during a session, and the roster of pets includes Chow Chows, Poodles, Pomeranians and Maine Coons.

Visitors get to spend 30-minutes for free with the long-haired creatures, and can also drink free milkshakes from a fluffy bar. There'll also be furry walls (stroke the furry wall!), a giant dog house and huge, human-sized cat flap to round off the fun. Friday is cat day and Saturday is dog day, so choose your session carefully. And watch out for hair balls.

The Amazing Animals 'Fluffytorium' will be open October 27-28 at 2 Soho Square, W1D 3PX. To book your place email: amazinganimals@hopeandglorypr. com.

