Someone call Samuel L Jackson, sharpish. 'Snakes on a Plane' might have seemed like a ludicrous concept for a thriller, but the herpetological horror is real.

'Snakes on a Plane' just happened in real life.

A plane was en route to Alaska city when the pilot announced that a passenger on a previous flight had brought a pet snake on board and, while he had disembarked, the 'malevolent slithering reptile', it seemed, had not.

'The pilot came, and said, "Guys, we have some loose snake on the plane, but we don't know where it is,"' Anna McConnaughy, who was travelling on the flight, told Associated Press.

Loose pet snake just tried to catch some zzz's on an Alaska flight, but the crew had a different idea for its ride https://t.co/twHGz0LtR2 pic.twitter.com/y0yyYAb2Da — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) March 21, 2017

Before anyone had a chance to say they'd had it with these motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane, a little boy discovered the pale, five-foot long reptile sleeping under a seat.

The snake, which wasn't venomous, was quickly put in a bag and spent the rest of the flight in the overhead lockers.

Phew.

