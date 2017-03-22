  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

'Snakes on a Plane' just happened in real life

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 9:06am

'Snakes on a Plane' just happened in real life

Someone call Samuel L Jackson, sharpish. 'Snakes on a Plane' might have seemed like a ludicrous concept for a thriller, but the herpetological horror is real. 

'Snakes on a Plane' just happened in real life.

A plane was en route to Alaska city when the pilot announced that a passenger on a previous flight had brought a pet snake on board and, while he had disembarked, the 'malevolent slithering reptile', it seemed, had not. 

'The pilot came, and said, "Guys, we have some loose snake on the plane, but we don't know where it is,"' Anna McConnaughy, who was travelling on the flight, told Associated Press. 

Before anyone had a chance to say they'd had it with these motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane, a little boy discovered the pale, five-foot long reptile sleeping under a seat. 

The snake, which wasn't venomous, was quickly put in a bag and spent the rest of the flight in the overhead lockers. 

Phew. 

In other news, you can sing-a-long to 'La La Land' in London cinemas this weekend, Secret Cinema is returning to London in April with an undisclosed film and Benedict Cumberbatch could win an Oscar in 2018 – for a film about lightbulbs 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is a Digital Content Producer for Time Out London, professional film and TV watcher, west Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest