You can sing-a-long to 'La La Land' at special screenings in London this weekend

If 'La La Land' makes you want to sing, hum and shout, you are in luck. Finally you can let your vocal chords free to roam up and down the octaves without getting escorted out of the cinema.

A sing-a-long version of the hit Hollywood musical is being screened at a selection of London cinemas this weekend.

Cinema-goers are encouraged to join Ry-Gos and Emma Stone singing the Oscar-winning soundtrack from the movie, from 'Another Day of Sun' and 'Someone in the Crowd' to 'City of Stars'. (Are you shining just for me?...)

The special sing-a-long screening is on at Barnet Everyman, Picturehouse Central, Greenwich, Gate, Clapham and Hackney Picturehouses, The Ritzy and Cineworld London cinemas this Sunday (March 26), and tickets are now on sale.

The good news? That's your Mother's Day present sorted. The bad news? You'll still have to keep your urge to tap dance under control.

